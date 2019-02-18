Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi 'pleased' with another good performance

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi was impressed with his teams resolve as they extended their unbeaten away run to three matches on Saturday, following their goalless draw with Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Despite seeing a potential penalty waved away, Cioffi was more than satisfied with his team’s work ethic. He said: “I think 0-0 is fair, we were ready on the second balls and I am pleased with another good performance.”

Although the Reds have showed signs of progression on the road in recent weeks, Cioffi also highlighted that his side could have done better with the ball.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town have found a great partnership in Dallison and McNerney - Alain Harper | Had Crawley Town played anywhere near their best then three points would have been in the bag - Geoff Thornton | Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman: 'We have turned a corner away from home' | Crawley Town's improved away form continues in bore draw at Northampton Town

He added: “In terms of solidarity, yes, but in terms of playing football, I thought we were much better against Mansfield and Stevenage.”

Reds forward Dominic Poleon returned to the starting XI on Saturday and his positive partnership with fellow forward Ollie Palmer was something Cioffi was also keen to highlight.

He said: “I’m happy with their performance in terms of what I asked from them, Dominic is a good player.”

After their disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Oldham last time out, Cioffi also recognised the importance of improving the team’s defensive solidarity.

He added: “We understood the lesson and today we showed it, if we can’t win, that doesn’t mean we have to lose.”

Crawley currently sit 17th in the League 2 standings, with a crucial home match against relegation threatened Macclesfield Town next on their agenda, after which they face two difficult trips to MK Dons and Mansfield, both of whom are currently challenging for the top six.