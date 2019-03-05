Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi receives one-match ban

Crawley Town’s head coach Gabriele Cioffi will have to watch this Saturday’s home game against Grimsby Town from the stands after receiving a one-match touchline ban.

The Reds’ boss has received four yellow cards this season.

The latest was during Crawley’s 1-0 defeat away to MK Dons when he protested against a decision for a foul when Reece Grego-Cox was through on goal.

Cioffi’s first booking came during his first match in charge of Reds against Morecambe in September when he ran on to the pitch to celebrate a goal with his players.

According to the FA’s disciplinary code, managers are awarded a one-match suspension after receiving four stage one warnings.

