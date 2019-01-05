Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi reveals Reds’ third clean sheet was achieved by ‘having the will not to concede’

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi revealed their third successive clean sheet was gained because of having the right mental approach.

Reds’ 1-0 victory against Cheltenham Town was achieved despite missing Joe McNerney who is serving a ban and was replaced by Joe Maguire in the centre-back role.

Cioffi said: “It was a good start to the New Year - I’m happy for the boys for the victory.

“It’s not about who’s playing, the team set-up you are playing, it’s about the mentality of those who step on to the pitch.

“Whether of not you have the will not to concede.

“Today, the first game of the New Year (Colchester United) and against Newport (County), they had this.”

Cioffi agreed with the referee’s decision to award his side a penalty following a handball incident involving Cheltenham defender Jordon Forster.

He said: “The handball was clear, I didn’t see the reply.

“As happened to us before, you can get a whistle from the referee or not. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.”

