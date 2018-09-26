Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants his players to use Barcelona’s tiki-taka

New head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes in making his Crawley Town players ready to undertake any style of play.

He reckons to succeed in League 2 it is necessary to play a mixture of styles, from Barcelona style tiki-taka to kick and rush.

His philosophy is to create players who can react to all circumstances.

Cioffi told the Crawley Observer: “I’m really happy with the squad I have, I’m really happy.

“I am trying to create a thinking player. I like a team which shows a good quality of football, keeping possession.

“What this league needs is effectiveness.

“We have time for good football but I would like us to read the game.

There is the moment to play tiki-taka, there is the moment to play second ball, kick and rush, there is the moment to play these three styles in one minute.

“For me the three variants, this is the way to create a winning mentality.

“Reading the game is important, sooner or later you will need to be ready to do any of these tactics.”

Cioffi suffered his first defeat since taking charge on Saturday when Reds lost 1-0 away to Forest Green Rovers.

Crawley, who are 15th, will have a chance to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host tenth-placed Yeovil Town at Broadfield Stadium, kick-off 3pm.