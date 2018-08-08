Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell wants his team to ‘demolish oppositions’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell wants to see his team get to the next level.

Speaking to supporters at last night’s Fans’ Forum, the Reds boss wanted to instill a winning mentality in to the team.

Kewell believes they are heading in the right direction and wants them to take their chances.

A fan asked what is his realistic target for the season.

Kewell replied: “I always want more and believe there is more in this team.

“We need to be able to go to that next level.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we need to install this winning mentality of taking our chances now.

“I really would like to see my team demolish oppositions now.”