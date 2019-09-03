Crawley Town head coach reacts to Portsmouth defeat

Gabriele Cioffi at Fratton Park. Picture by Joe Pepler
Gabriele Cioffi at Fratton Park. Picture by Joe Pepler

Gabriele Cioffi believes there was a 'positive message' to take from the EFL Trophy defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

It took a classy strike from Brett Pitman to separate the two sides.

Cioffi said: "It was a good performance. I think there is a positive message we get from this game. We have a depth in the squad and that’s important.

"I think we performed well against a side who are competing for promotion and they had seven starters on the pitch. I think we have to be optimistic."

And Cioffi described the two debut displays by Jamie Sendles-White and Jack Powell as 'good performances'.

Ashley Nathaniel-George caused Pompey a lot of problems and created plenty of chances for the Reds. Cioffi said: "We should be more clinical but as I say it’s the performances which are important because the performances give consistency and consistency gets points.

"At the end of the day we have a positive performance and the answer I was waiting for everyone was there."