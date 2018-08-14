Crawley Town head to Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is looking for his side to bounce back when they travel to League 1 Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup first round tonight, (kick-off 7.45pm at the Memorial Ground).

He believes his team need to increase their speed which hindered their ability to create chances.

Kewell said: “Having looked over the videos and watched over the game again, I actually thought we were alright, not too bad.

“We lacked a bit of tempo which we need to speed that up a bit but after a hard week we maybe just had an off-day.

“Stevenage scored two headed goals from great crosses so it’s just one of those things.

“So I’m not looking to change much, just want us to get out there and have the right attitude and play the right way.

“We’ll be going there with confidence; we’ve played two games after a hard pre-season.

“The first six games you’ve just got to keep focussed because then everyone’s actually fit and can show the true potential of the team.”

Bristol go into the game in search of their first victory of the season, having opened their campaign with two 2-1 defeats against Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley.

Kewell is not expecting to make wholesale change but is likely to bring in a couple of fresh faces for the game, which he sees as an important fixture.

He said: “I think you’ll see changes and we’ll see one or two positive people coming in.

“It’s an important cup for a club like this which we were unlucky in last season in drawing the highest seeded team and got turned over.

“We want to correct that and hopefully give Bristol a good game.”