Crawley Town in talks to sign Premier League striker

Crawley Town hope to sign a Premier League striker if the dealings in the pipeline come to fruition.

The Crawley Observer understands the as yet undisclosed star is one of three new signings currently being discussed.

Many Football League contracts do not expire until June 30 and EFL rules outlaw approaches from other clubs while a player is still under contract.

However it is difficult to stop representatives from both clubs and players speaking to each other as clubs try to beat off competition from each other to fight for a player’s signature.

Reds have not given up on hoping to sign striker Ashley Nadesan from League One club Fleetwood Town.

Hopes were raised that he may decide on a return south where he has family, having first made his name as a prolific goal scorer for Horley Town.

Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has said on social media that Nadesan wants to return south, which may see him turn down a new contract from Fleetwood, whose manager Joey Barton is keen for him to renew.

Crawley Town are developing a reputation for unearthing non-league gems which could make a profitable source of revenue.

Current players like Reece Grego-Cox, David Sesay, Panutche Camara and Ashley Nathaniel-George are believed to be attracting the attention of clubs in League Two and above.

We understand the club would like to sign four or five new players in total, while in the other direction there are likely to be more departures not yet announced.

Our sources tell us Crawley fans can expect to see a trio of new targets coming to the People’s Pension Stadium in time for the start of pre-season on June 25.