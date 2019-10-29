Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: Sesay wants to keep 'writing history for the club'

Crawley Town defender David Sesay says he wants this squad to continue 'writing history'.

Reds have made history this year by reaching the last 16 of the Carabao Cup after beating Walsall, Norwich City and Stoke City.

Ollie Palmer celebrates his winning penalty against Stoke City

And when they beat Norwich it was the first time they had beaten a top flight side in any competition.

Now, if they beat Colchester United tonight (Tuesday) they could cement themselves further in the club's history by reaching the quarter-finals and playing a potentially huge tie.

Sesay said: "Getting into the quarter-finals and playing a massive team will be in the club's history forever.

"Everyone's going to look back at this kind of time and think 'wow we got this far and we achieved this'.

"I just really want to be a part of that and I'm happy at the moment that I am.

"Hopefully all of us can pull through and go that bit further and keep writing history for the club.

"It's important for us, it's important for the club and important for everyone associated with the club.

"We all fight together. When we put on the shirt we're a team.

"Hopefully we can not just get a performance for us but get a good performance from the fans and everyone associated to the club."

And 21-year-old is prepared for a 'weird' against a team who are level on points with the Reds in the same division.

He said: "It's going to be a weird game. The first ten or 20 minutes will show us what kind of game it's going to be, what kind of game it'll turn out to be.

"They beat Tottenham and someone else, another big team I think, and it's exactly the same for us.

"We both beat big teams and now we've got each other but we've got to go out there and show what we can do.

"They're going to go out 100 per cent and we've got to go out there 100 per cent as well.

"It's going to be a very good game to play in a be a part of it."