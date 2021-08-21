Crawley Town let in six at Forest Green
There were goals galore in Crawley's game at Forest Green - but the bad news was they let in six out of nine.
Twice Jake Hessenthaler cancelled out strikes by the home side - but Rovers, who have had a flying start to the season, took full control in the second half.
Nicky Cadden's first minute goal was levelled up by Hessenthaler, who got his second - and third in two games - after Mathew Stevens put Green back in front.
Crawley caved in after the break as Jamille Matt (48), Nicky Cadden (67 and 69) and Jake Young (79) put them 6-2 to the good. New man Kwesi Appiah pulled a further goal back four minutes from time on his debut but Town were well beaten.