Crawley Town make it three wins in a week - picture special Ollie Palmer celebrates victory Ollie Palmer's late striker made it three wins in a week for Crawley Town. Photographer Steve Robards was at the People's Pension Stadium to see Reds beat Cheltenham Town. Here are a selection of his pictures. Skipper Dannie Bulman Dannie Bulman and Bez Lubala are outnumbered Reds boss Gabriele Cioffi Filipe Morais Nathan Ferguson Bez Lubala Reds fans watch on Tom Dallison gives instruction Glenn Morris Ollie Palmer