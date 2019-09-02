Crawley Town make it three wins in a week - picture special

Ollie Palmer's late striker made it three wins in a week for Crawley Town.

Photographer Steve Robards was at the People's Pension Stadium to see Reds beat Cheltenham Town. Here are a selection of his pictures.

Skipper Dannie Bulman

Dannie Bulman and Bez Lubala are outnumbered

Reds boss Gabriele Cioffi

Filipe Morais

Nathan Ferguson

Bez Lubala

Reds fans watch on

Tom Dallison gives instruction

Glenn Morris