Crawley Town manager Yems hails 'good team performance' in Leyton Orient win

Manager John Yems hailed a good team performance from Crawley Town in their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

George Francomb's unstoppable volley from an Archie Davies cross gave the Reds a 32nd minute lead.

The O's levelled proceedings on 62 minutes when Theo Archibald's cross-cum-shot was helped into the net by Crawley stopper Glenn Morris.

But the visitors netted what proved to be the winner four minutes later when the unmarked Kwesi Appiah turned in Ashley Nadesan's cross.

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley was sent off in second half stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

The win at Brisbane Road lifts the Reds up to 16th in the table. They have now taken 25 points from 20 games.

Yems said: "Hess [Jake Hessenthaler] is injured and I know people keep on saying about me moaning about players, but that's the squad there.

"It's a credit to all the players, the whole staff, the ones that are injured, the subs, everybody. It was a team performance.

"It's Crawley Town Football Club, the common denominator being the club. That's fans, players, everybody.

"The subs are important. They're not just picked, they all know what their jobs are."

Yems lined Crawley up in a 3-4-3 formation for their game in London, a departure from Yems' favoured 4-4-2.

And the Reds boss said Crawley had reaped the rewards of his tactical tweak.

He said: "We spoke about it and I said to Lee [Bradbury, assistant manager] having watched these I thought we could change it around a little bit.

"Youngy [Lewis Young, coach] and Lee have worked with them this week and it paid off.

"There aren't going to be too many sides that come here and beat these. They're a tough sides."

Leyton Orient had plundered 13 goals in their last three home league games, but a fine Reds rearguard prevented the hosts from creating anything clear cut.

Yems added: "You've got good defenders at this football club, you've got experience at this football club. Tony [Craig] and Lynchy [Joel Lynch] have come in and they've played at the top levels.

"Sometimes Ludi [Francillette] is like Bambi on acid bless him, but he's learning all the time. We had Powelly [Jack Powell] and George holding the midfield, you had the two boys wide and then you've got the front two with Kwesi and Nico [Tom Nichols] and with Nadders' [Ashley Nadesan's] pace you've got that out ball.

"There is theory behind everything we do."

Three hundred and eighty-three Crawley fans made the trip to London on Saturday, and Yems was keen to pay tribute to the club's vociferous away following.

He said: "At the end, once again, you see the fans. They've been through some dodgy results but I kept saying, keep the faith and they have done today.

"They've come out in there numbers and they've been fantastic.

"They've been here all the time. They deserve something to cheer about, and like I've said we've got to give them something to cheer about.