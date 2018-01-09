Crawley Town midfielder Cox returns for Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final against Eastbourne Borough

Dean Cox returns to the Crawley Town squad which travels to face National League South side Eastbourne Borough in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final tonight.

Reds are looking for a place in the semi-final but must first overcome their former East Sussex opponents on their 3G pitch.

Cox recently returned to training after being signed off by his doctor for two months with stress.

He has not played since Reds lost 3-1 away to Colchester United on September 9.

Assistant head coach Warren Feeney, who will be in charge tonight, is expecting a tough test for the team, which will include a number of players who have not been starting first team matches.

He said: “The boys had a few days off at the weekend after a hectic three weeks but we are looking forward to tonight.

“Eastbourne are a decent side who like to play and they are obviously more used to their 3G pitch than us.

“But it’s an opportunity for some of the lads on the fringes to stake a claim and put themselves in the frame for Saturday’s (League 2) game against Barnet.”

Squad: Mersin, Doherty, McNerney, Garnett, Djalo, Tajbakhsh, Payne, Clifford, Camara, Verheydt, Sanoh, Boldewijn, Cox, Morris, Lelan, Evina.