Crawley Town midfielder joins Oldham Athletic on loan

Crawley Town's Filipe Morais has today announced his departure from the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has decided to rejoin fellow League Two outfit Oldham Athletic on loan until May 2020.

In a statement posted on the midfielder's Twitter account, he said:

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone at Crawley for my time at the club. A lovely, close knit, family orientated club, and I really enjoyed my year here. It is with a heavy heart that I have had to make the decision to leave.

"But it is a decision I have had to make for the benefit of my family at this moment in time and I am sure that everyone will understand that, being the fans that they are here.

"I want to thank the owner and the board for allowing the move to happen and putting my family first, which personally means a lot to me. Throughout my time at the club they have been nothing short of amazing towards me. Thank you Erdem, Selim, and Mr Ziya Eren."

He continued: "To the fans, thank you for embracing me as one of your own. We are a small club, but for what we lack in size we make up in heart and passion. It's been a pleasure to represent you all as a player, a captain, and even a manager. With so many poignant memories that will be impossible to forget.

"I am almost certain it will be an unforgettable season for you this year. With a squad and budget in place that my opinions is play offs minimum. Exciting future ahead no doubt which made my decision even harder to make.

"I wish you all and everyone associated with the club the very best for the future from the bottom of my heart.

"#Townteamtogetheralways"

Morais scored nine times in 44 appearances for the Reds after joining from Bolton Wanderers last summer.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: "Fil wanted to move back north for family reasons, and while we're disappointed to lose him from the squad, we fully respect his motives."