Crawley Town midfielder Rob Milsom makes permanent move to Notts County

Crawley Town midfielder Rob Milsom has joined Notts County on a permanent basis.

Arriving at Reds from Notts County, Milsom, 32, made four appearances for the club, including three starts before returning to his former club on loan.

This switch followed the departure of head coach Harry Kewell from Crawley to become manager at Meadow Lane.

A Town spokesman said: “We wish Rob all the best for the future and thank him for his services to Crawley Town.”

