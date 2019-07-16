Crawley Town midfielder signs contract extension

Crawley Town are delighted to confirm that midfielder Reece Grego-Cox has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Grego-Cox joined the club 12 months ago and made 32 appearances in his debut season for the Reds. He scored his first League goals in a 3-1 win at Exeter on Good Friday.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "I am delighted for Reece that he has signed this contract extension.

"He made good progress last season and I know he is capable of a lot more. He has a great attitude and wants to work hard which I like. I am hoping that this is a big season for him."

