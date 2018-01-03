Crawley Town owner Eren urges patience and unity from fans

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has called for patience in his New Year message.

Speaking to fans via a statement on the club’s website www.crawleytownfc.com, he stressed everyone makes mistakes which should be learned from and called for supporters to stay united behind the club.

Eren also emphasies the club has not changed its aims since they first took over.

He said: “I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

“Our journey has had its highs and lows.

“We would like to underline the importance of patience and unity.

“Mistakes will occur every day in life, we must learn from them.”

The Reds supremo revealed since buying Crawley Town he and his staff have been gradually improving the whole club.

He said: “Since our takeover we have been rebuilding the club from top to bottom on and off the pitch.

“Our ambitions and ideas remain the same and we are relentlessly working towards achieving these.

“I thank everyone in the family for their continued support and dedication shown towards our great club.

“Please keep the faith and let’s keep united.

“Once again, I wish all our family a prosperous and happy New Year.”