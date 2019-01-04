Crawley Town owner sends message to Reds family

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has sent a Happy New Year message to everyone associated to the club.

The Turkish owner also described the season so far as 'very eventful' in the statement which appeared on the club's website.

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren

Here is the statement in full: "I wish everyone associated with our club a happy new year together with all the health and happiness for 2019.

"Reflecting at the halfway point of the season, one could say we have had a season that has been very eventful. Despite the changes and misfortunes experienced, the players have shown immense character and resilience to demonstrate their abilities.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town: Can the Reds replicate their performance against Colchester? | Crawley Town defender extends stay at club | Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants two new signings in the January window



"Football is an industry where criticism is present every day. We as a board, together with everyone at the club, cannot blame others or make excuses for poor results.

"We must take responsibility and answer on the pitch. In the last two games we have shown not only talent but a fighting spirit. I want to praise everybody from all the players to the staff and the fans.

"The attitude and application shown with ten men against Colchester were of a new peak. The togetherness, ability and talent demonstrated during a terrible run of form strongly underlined our unity. This squad does have the potential to beat anyone and I am proud of the players and staff.

"We are a small club but this does not mean we are inferior. Our passion, ambition and love for the shirt is superior. It only means we have to be more innovative and work harder. Since day one we have tried many different things. Some have failed and some have been remarkably successful.

"To all fans attending the game against Cheltenham, please get behind the team from the first minute as we need the 12th man tomorrow."