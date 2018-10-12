Crawley Town player David Sesay reckons Reds can win on the road at Colchester United

Crawley Town defender David Sesay believes the ability of the whole squad and head coach Gabriele Cioffi has what it takes to beat Colchester United away tomorrow.

The Us are one place ahead of Reds but level on points with Reds in eighth place in League Two.

But Tuesday night’s Man of the Match against Portsmouth reckons Crawley do have the talent and spirit to win this key clash.

Sesay, 20, made his first start for the club in a competitive match in the 1-0 defeat the League One leaders in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: “Colchester are a really good team giving decent performances but I think we can go there and win the game.

“We’ve got the players and the manager and the heart to win it.

“It’s a big game, we are pushing for the play-offs, it’s a game we do need some points from and I think we are capable of doing it.”

The ex-Watford player reckons the strength in depth at Crawley can only help the head coach and the team.

Sesay added: “We’ve got really good players and everyone’s pushing for places, everyone’s at it, everyone’s going hard.

“That makes a recipe for success, you can’t just walk into a team. I’m really positive about this game.”