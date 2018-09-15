Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared

Glenn Morris 7 - Got down to deny Andrew Fleming’s shot on goal and made another fine save to maintain the scoreline near the end.

Lewis Young 7 - Athletic display at right-back, getting forward to support the attack.

Mark Connolly 8 - Blocked and headed well to clear several Morecambe attacks.

Ollie Palmer 7 - Set up Filipe Morais for a shot on goal.

George Francomb 7 - Solid display alongside Dannie Bulman in central midfield.

Ashley Nathaniel-George 8 - Brilliant run through midfield and shot to give Reds the lead. Deserved his man of the match award.

Joe Maguire 7 - Looked powerful and athletic at left-back.

Dannie Bulman 7 - Busy and in the thick of the action in central midfield.

Filipe Morais (capt) 7 - Looked dangerous with a couple of shots which didn’t test the keeper.

Panutche Camara 8 - Great work to score Reds’ second goal with an individual effort. Also had a couple of shots which were off-target.

Bondz N’Gala 8 - Impressive making clearances in central defence, a powerful player with a good eye for a pass.

Subs: Josh Doherty 7 - Replaced Ashley Nathaniel- George on 83 mins

Josh Payne 7 - Came on for Dannie Bulman for last 15 mins.

Dominic Poleon 7 - Replaced George Francomb on 61 mins.