Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought they fared against MK Dons

Crawley Town suffered their second successive defeat, a humiliating 4-0 loss at home to MK Dons.

But how did the players fare?

Glenn Morris 6 - Made three good saves in the first half to deny Kieran Agard and Rhys Healey but had to pick the ball out of the net four times.

Lewis Young 4 - Set the tone for the match by giving the ball away which led to the opening goal. Was substituted at half-time.

Josh Payne 5 - Did not see him doing much to help Reds’ cause in what was an all-round poor day.

Mark Connolly - 5 Was not at his best. Mistake led to MK’s fourth goal by Chucks Aneke.

Ollie Palmer 5 - Did not get much supply so his had limited opportunity. Nearly scored with a header in the 2nd half, forcing a great save.

Luke Gambin 6 - Did look a threat going forward, nearly scored an early equaliser and was man of the match.

George Francomb 5 - A member of the midfield which did not set game a light. Headed a chance wide in the first half.

Ashley Nathaniel-George 6 - Impressed with his runs forward, fired a shot narrowly over the bar early on.

Joe Maguire 5 - Crossed to Ollie Palmer for a chance which was saved by keeper Lee Nicholls.

Romain Vincelot 5 - Part of the frail-looking defence, none of whom were able to shine.

Filipe Morais 5 - Not up to his usual standards of high quality passing.

