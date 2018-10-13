Crawley Town players Ashley Nathaniel-George and Bondz N’Gala fit for visit to Colchester United

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi expects a selection dilemma with from nearly the whole squad available to play.

Recent absentees Bondz N’Gala and Ashley Nathaniel-George have both recovered full fitness.

They both missed the last two league matches through injury but are expected to be available for selection for this afternoon’s visit to Colchester United.

It is expected to be a close game with the two sides level on points just one point outside the play-off places, Colchester in eighth and Reds in ninth place.

Crawley have won five, drawn four and lost just twice against the Us, the two defeats both coming last season, 3-1 at the Western Homes Community Stadium in September 2017 with a goal by Jimmy Smith and then 2-0 at home on Boxing Day.

Smith, who is ruled out until March by a serious knee injury, scored a hat-trick in the previous away game between the two sides in February 2017, which clinched Reds a 3-2 victory.

Cioffi said: “At least we want a point. We go there to gain continuity to our results, that’s important.

“I will be very happy to get our first point since I became manager.

“If you want to be in the top half of the table you have to be constant. So point, point, point, point, point.”

“Ashley Nathaniel-George is ready, Bondz N’Gala is ready, everyone is ready. Everyone has to feel part of a winning project.

“We have a large squad and the competition for places is healthy, with competition the performance goes up and the training level goes up.”