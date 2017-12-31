Crawley Town’s Dannie Bulman happy with win over Stevenage

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman is pleased with a hard earned 1-0 win over Stevenage, but believes more consistency is needed.

The Reds quickly bounced back from Boxing Day’s home defeat to Colchester thanks to Enzio Boldewijn’s third goal in two games.

Bulman, 38, acknowledged that the early red card, seen by Josh Payne, made protecting the lead difficult for the hosts, but felt they dealt with it very well and deserved the three points.

He said: “It did (make it harder), but that’s football.

“We had to deal with it and we protected the lead very well. We had to do whatever we could to get the three points.

“It’s not always going to be pretty. We had to change the game plan after the red card. We got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“The red card made us go back to the wall but we had a goal and three points to protect which we done really well.”

The former Stevenage man feels that the recent high number of changes to the starting 11 could have had an impact on the varied results, but feels it was important to ‘freshen things up’ during the festive period.

He added: “We tried to chop and change it on Boxing Day to freshen things up which you’ve got to do sometimes and maybe that was a factor” he said.

“We don’t need any motivation after a loss, we always want to go out and put it right which we did today.

“That’s the great thing about football, is that there is quickly another game to rectify it, especially in the Christmas period as we are playing again a couple days later.

“We had the response of the crowd and every player played for the shirt.

“We might not be able to play every game but whoever comes in plays for the team.

“As long as we start getting consistency in our game, we can start increasing the gap between us and the bottom and start to look upwards.

“With consistency and an out and out goal scorer, the sky’s the limit.”

Bulman wants the Reds to make it back-to-back victories against Yeovil on New Year’s Day (Monday) to start a run of wins to push up the table.

“Hopefully we can go to Yeovil, give another good display away from home and put more points on the board” he said.

“They may have had an extra day but they have had to travel back from Morecambe, so might not be back yet.

“We will prepare right and aim to get back-to-bans which would be nice. We just need to keep looking upwards.”