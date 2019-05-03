Crawley Town's Dannie Bulman up for April Goal of the Month Award

Dannie Bulman's stunning 40-yard strike against Forest Green has been shortlisted for the Skybet EFL Goal of the Month Award for April.

You can see Bulman's stunning strike in the youtube video below.

These are the three goals up for the award as described in the nominations.

Dannie Bulman – CRAWLEY TOWN v Forest Green Rovers – 6th April Forty years old, 40 yards out from goal, there was a poetic touch to this thunderous shot from Bulman, who proved decisively that age is no barrier for a hammerhead of a right foot.

Hiram Boateng – EXETER CITY v Port Vale – 13th April Shades of Bergkamp, anyone? Three exquisite pieces of skill rolled into one movement. Sweet chest control as he arched his back, delicate control on the turn and a rasping volley.

Mickey Demetriou – NEWPORT COUNTY v Bury – 19th April Up for a corner, Demetriou drifted to the left of the penalty spot to receive a pass, allowed the ball to loop up off his instep as he spun and walloped a stunning volley into the net.

Dannie Bulman celebrates his strike against Forest Green

The Championship nominations are:

Reece James – Bristol City v WIGAN ATHLETIC – 6th April Showing poise beyond his years, James knew he wanted to roll the defender in his path before scampering forward and letting fly with a swerving shot that found the top corner.

Josh Dasilva – Millwall v BRISTOL CITY – 19th April It is hard to believe, looking at the clarity of his vision and impeccable technique, that the 20-year-old had never scored a senior goal before this beautifully judged curler with pace.

Fernando Forestieri – Norwich City v SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY – 19th April With defenders snapping at his heels, Forestieri decided to take them out of the equation by letting fly with an arrowhead of a strike that seemed to gather pace along its way to goal.

Dannie Bulman

The Sky Bet League One nominations are:

Luke Garbutt – OXFORD UNITED v Charlton Athletic – 19th April As far out as he was from goal, Garbutt knew he had to generate pace - and lots of it – to beat Charlton keeper Dillon Phillips. He did, adding on a degree of curl for good measure.

Ollie Clarke – AFC Wimbledon v BRISTOL ROVERS – 19th April Great goals become even better when they count for something. Clarke sealed a vital point with his dancing feet to cut back and then unleash an inch-perfect drive into the top corner.

Lyle Taylor – CHARLTON ATHLETIC v Scunthorpe United – 22nd April To his heading prowess and rampaging runs, add the hitherto hidden ability to whip a free-kick over the wall and drop it into the far top corner to Taylor’s growing list of striking talents.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on skysports.com. The shortlist for the poll is decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; Sky Bet Sponsorship Manager Michael Holinski and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

To suggest a goal to be considered for future Sky Bet Goal of the Month awards, fans can tweet details of their nominated goal to @SkyBet using #SkyBetGotM.