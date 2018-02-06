Crawley Town’s Kewell and Boldewijn nominated for Manager and Player of the Month awards

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell and winger Enzio Boldewijn have been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager and Player of the Year Awards for January.

Having not won successive games all season, Kewell’s side managed it twice in January, collecting 12 points from five games.

Crawley Town FC v Accrington Stanley. First Goal Enzio Boldewijn. Pic Steve Robards SR1803044 SUS-180127-160402001

His players have embraced his favoured passing style while their improved fitness showed with late winners at Yeovil and Notts County.

Other nominees:

Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers)

Four games, four victories and 11 goals in January, including a thrilling 3-2 win at leaders Luton, as Wycombe rose to second in the table.

Ainsworth had to dabble in the loan market to combat a lengthy injury list among his squad.

Steve Evans (Mansfield Town)

Thrills, spills, comebacks and stoppage-time winners - life is never dull under former Crawoey Town manager Steve Evans.

His side’s upward progress continued in January, embodying his never-say-die attitude as they amassed 10 points from four games.

Dave Flitcroft (Swindon Town)

His team’s progress this season has been hampered by their inability to win consistently at home.

They addressed that issue in January, winning both fixtures at the County Ground and picking up 12 points from a possible 15.

Crawley Town’s Enzio Boldewijn has been nominated for the Player of the Month Award.

The Dutchman embodies the recent surge in confidence at Crawley.

Four goals in five games owed much to his speed, strength and a versatility in front of goal, from a stylish finish against Barnet to a looping header at Accrington.

Other nominations:

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) – striker

Three goals and two assists for the talismanic frontman, who uses his football brain to draw players to him and then sets up chances for others.

He also had a goal chalked off when the game against Morecambe was abandoned at half-time.

Marc McNulty (Coventry City) – striker

Maintained his rich scoring streak with another four goals in January, this time in four games as Coventry continued to climb the table.

Add in an assist against Cambridge. The pick of his goals was a stroked winner against Chesterfield.

Robbie Willmott (Newport County) - winger

Held his own goal of the month competition with stunning efforts in the wins over Exeter and Grimsby.

As well as beating defenders for pace, he used his crossing ability to good effect at corners and with a delightful assist against Crawley.