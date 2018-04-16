Crawley Town’s Lewis Young admits: ‘Our performance wasn’t as we’ve come to expect’

Crawley Town full-back Lewis Young was disappointed with the Reds’ performance in their 2-1 defeat to Coventry, admitting that it wasn’t ‘Crawley as we’ve known it this season.’

Young scored his third goal of the season with an excellent driven strike into the bottom left corner, but it wasn’t enough to earn a draw against the play-off chasing Sky Blues who won late on through Jordan Ponticelli’s second goal of the game.

Young was critical of the hosts’ overall display, admitting that there was a lack of concentration at key moments.

He said: “There are negative thoughts at the minute.

“We haven’t kept a clean sheet again, we lost and the overall performance wasn’t Crawley as we’ve known it this season.

“The ball attention just wasn’t good enough from us today.

“There were a few mistakes, myself included.

“It’s just disappointing from us that we had a 20-minute period where we felt we were dominating the game and there was only going to be one winner but we come away with no points.

“We’ll be back to the drawing board on Monday, trying to right the wrongs of the display.”

However, Young, 28, was pleased with his goal and his overall improved confidence in front of goal.

He added: “My wife, my mum, my dad and brothers all tell me just to strike it when I get a chance.

“This year I’ve got more confidence and that comes from the management who want me to keep getting forward.

“But at the minute, it’s disappointment that we didn’t come away with even just a point today.”