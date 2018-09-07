Crawley Town’s Ollie Palmer misses out on Sky Bet Player of the Month Award

Crawley Town’s Ollie Palmer missed out on the Sky Bet Player of the Month Award, which has been won by Tranmere Rovers player James Norward.

After scoring five goals in as many games in August, Palmer was nominated for the award alongside Norwood, Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) and Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).

Palmer’s goals in August included the only goal in the opening day win at Cheltenham Town, and a brace, including the 99th minute penalty against Swindon Town as the Reds fought from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

The League Two Manager of the Month Award went to Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

They are currently top of the table and are Crawley’s opponents away from home tomorrow (Saturday).

Former Crawley Town manager Steve Evans won the Sky Bet League One Month Award for the displays by his latest club, Peterborough United.

Results:

Sky Bet Championship

Manager — Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United

Player — Kemar Roofe, Leeds United

Sky Bet League One

Manager — Steve Evans, Peterborough United

Sky Bet League Two

Manager — Danny Cowley, Lincoln City

Player — James Norwood, Tranmere Rovers

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.

