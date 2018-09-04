Crawley Town’s Ollie Palmer nominated for Sky Bet Player of the Month Award

Crawley Town striker Ollie Palmer has been nominated for the Player of the Month award in Sky Bet League Two.

After scoring five goals in as many games in August, Palmer is nominated for the award alongside James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers), Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) and Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City), with the winner to be announced on Friday morning.

Crawley Town FC. Ollie Palmer . Pic Steve Robards SR1820089 SUS-180731-115858001

Palmer’s goals in August include the only goal in the opening day win at Cheltenham Town, and a brace, including the 99th minute penalty against Swindon Town as the Reds fought from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.