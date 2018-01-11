Crawley Town search for new signings as Meite returns to Cardiff City

Crawley Town assistant head coach Warren Feeney is keen to make the right sort of signings to take the club forward in the second half of the season.

He believes Reds should not just bring in players to make up the numbers but must add to the squad only for a reason.

Striker Ibrahim Meite has returned to his contracted club, Championship side Cardiff City, having completed his loan spell which began in August.

Last week another loanee, Dennon Lewis, returned to his parent club, Premier League side Watford.

A couple of Reds targets have turned down offers to come to Crawley.

Feeney said: “Selim (Gaygusuz, director of football), Harry (Kewell, head coach) and I are working very very hard.

“A couple have gone for more money. We are not going to bring in players just for the sake of it to fill numbers.

“But we are hoping to bring in one or two to give us every chance of doing well. We are looking at both loan and permanent signings.”

One player not set to figure is promising frontman Meite.

Feeney said: “Ibrahim has returned to Cardiff – he could come back but we are looking at all options. It is on-going.

“We are looking at a few possibilities – there’s good players out there in other areas.”

However it will not be a disaster if all the hard work does not materialise in new signings.

He said: “Even if nothing comes off, we’d still be happy with what we’ve got. Everyone’s pulling in the right direction.”