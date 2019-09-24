Fantastic save with his feet to keep out Sam Vokes after 17 minutes. The striker was subsequently ruled as offside but the keeper wouldn't have known that. Couldn't have done much to stop Stoke's scrappy opener and largely untroubled from then on. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Crawley Town see off Stoke City in yet another cup upset - Here's how we rated the players

Crawley Town completed back-to-back Carabao Cup upsets by seeing off Championship side Stoke City on penalties at the People's Pension Stadium this evening.

Here's how we rated Reds' heroric men.

Almost provided the spark for an equaliser after combining superbly with Ollie Palmer and Reece Grego-Cox on the right. The latter couldn't quite get the ball from under his feet after being played in by Sesay. The defender kept going in the same vain, though, and provided an assist for Nathan Ferguson soon after.Continued to provide a threat down the wing all night.

1. David Sesay - 8

Part of a defence which restricted Stoke to very few chances of note but a moment's lapse of concentration cost a goal.

2. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

Mostly solid but should have got the ball clear before Stoke scored a scrappy opener. A lapse in communication with MichaelLuyambula also could have proved more costly. Fine sliding challenge thwarted a goal scoring opportunity for Stoke early on in the second half.

3. Tom Dallison-Lisbon - 7

Solid in defence but didn't offer as much in attack as fellow full-back Sesay. Played a couple of poor deliveriesearly in the second half but improved as it progressed.

4. Josh Doherty - 7

