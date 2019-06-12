Crawley Town set to sign National South midfielder

Crawley Town expect to make another new signing this week, the Observer can reveal.



The club is talking to a National League South club to try to bring the player in on a permanent deal.

They hope to complete the transfer by the end of the week if negotiations are successful.

The player in question is a central midfielder.

Reds are intending for their dealings to continue which should see them sign more players by the end of the transfer window.

Crawley made their first two signings of the summer with the recruitment of strikers Ashley Nadesan from League One club Fleetwood Town and Mason Bloomfield who is signed on a season-long loan from newly promoted Premier League club Norwich City.

Reds have also received a boost by the news that skipper Dannie Bulman has signed a new contract to stay at the club for another year.