Crawley Town sign Charlton midfielder Karlan Ahearne-Grant on loan

Crawley Town have signed attacking midfielder Karlan Ahearne-Grant on loan from Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Addicks’ youth sytem and has been at the club since he was 12.

He has played for England under-17s, 18s and 19s.

Reds head coach Harry Kewell said: “I’m delighted to welcome Karlan to the club.

“He is an athletic, attacking midfielder with an eye for goal who has got lots of Championship and League One experience already under his belt.

“With 16 games left this season there is a lot for us to play for and I feel Karlan can be a big part in what we are trying to achieve between now and the end of the season.”

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Karlan can operate as a forward or attacking winger.

“He is a quality addition to the squad and we beat several League One and Two clubs to his signature.”

The paperwork was done in time for him to train with his team-mates today. He will wear the number nine shirt.

Ahearne-Grant made his debut for Charlton in a Championship match at Norwich in September 2014 aged 17.

He has made 12 starts for Charlton this season, scoring four goals. he has made 19 appearances from the bench and 18 of them in League One.

He also played against Crawley in the Checkatrade Trophy in August and made three appearances for Cambridge United during a loan spell in January and February, 2016.