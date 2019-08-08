Crawley Town sign former Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper

Crawley Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alfie Jones on a two-year deal following his release by Milton Keynes Dons.

The 18-year-old was a regular in MK’s under-18 team and although he did not make a first-team appearance he was highly regarded at Stadium MK. He has signed a two-year contract subject to EFL approval.

Assistant Head Coach Edu Rubio said: “I know Alfie from my time working at MK Dons and he is a really promising young goalkeeper.

“This is an opportunity for him to develop his career and we definitely see him as one for the future. He will learn a lot working with Glenn (Morris) and (goalkeeping coach) Dean Lightwood and he is coming here to put our other goalkeepers under pressure.”

Jones has been given squad number 42.

READ MORE Crawley Town confirm loan deal for Birmingham City defender | Crawley Town head coach takes 'a lot of positives' from opening day defeat | The Football League's oldest player Dannie Bulman - 'Crawley Town has got my heart'