Crawley Town sign Norwich City striker

Mason Bloomfield joins on season-long loan from Norwich City.

Reds have today made their second signing of the close season with Norwich City striker Mason Bloomfield joining the club on loan for the duration of the 2010-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old spent the first part of last season on loan with Scottish Premier League club Hamilton, scoring three goals in nine appearances. In January he joined AFC Fylde in the National League but his debut was cut short when he broke his arm in two places in a 3-2 win over Bromley and spent the remainder of the season recuperating.

Mason was 17 when he made his League debut as a substitute for Dagenham & Redbridge in a League 2 game against Northampton. Whilst with the Daggers he played for several non-league clubs prior to joining Norwich in 2018.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We are delighted to have Mason at the club. He is a player we have kept an eye on for a while and it’s a shame that last season was cut short because of injury. He’s tall, athletic and has an eye for goal and he will give us something different in terms of our options up front. He is a very good prospect and someone who we believe can make a big impact with us.”

