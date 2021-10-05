Crawley Town snap up young midfielder

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of Kaan Kevser-Junior on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year

The young midfielder has been training with the club since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Manager John Yems said: “Kaan has been training with us for a while now, and I wish him all the best during his time at Crawley.”

Chief executive Erdem Konyar said: “Kaan is a talented youngster. We are excited for him to join our ranks and develop with the team.

"Without an academy, we are working to create a successful youth aspect to the club.”