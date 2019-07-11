Crawley Town star ignoring transfer speculation

Crawley Town youngster David Sesay has dismissed the rumours linking him with a move away from the People's Pension Stadium, insisting Crawley Town is 'all he is focusing on'.

The full back, comfortable on either side, has been linked with a cluster of established Championship clubs but is looking no further than Crawley at the moment as he aims to establish himself as a regular starter this season.

20-year-old Sesay had a positive end to last season, getting regular minutes and helping Crawley steer away from the relegation zone in the final few games, and he wants nothing more than to enjoy his football at Crawley again this season.

The former Watford youth player said : "I don't listen to any of those (links). I just play my football. I just turn up to football every morning and go home at the end of the session.

"I just enjoy it and take every day as it comes. I'm a Crawley Town player and that is all I'm focusing on at the moment."

Signed in 2018 after being released by Premier League Watford, Sesay made 18 appearances last season and is hoping to build upon that in the upcoming campaign.

He is 'optimistic' that The Reds can improve on their 19th placed finish from last season, and the London-born defender is keen to 'shock a lot of people' with Crawley Town this season.

He said: "I'm very optimistic. Obviously we've brought in a few players and we're all looking really good. We are looking sharp in training and I think we are going to shock a lot of people this season."

Sesay and Crawley begin the League Two season with a long trip to Carlisle as they look to kick the campaign off with three crucial points.