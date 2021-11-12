Crawley Town striker misses out on Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award

Crawley Town forward Kwesi Appiah has missed out on the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for October. Picture by Cory Pickford

The Ghanaian international enjoyed an excellent month. The 31-year-old scored every one of Crawley’s five goals in the month, including a vital winner at Rochdale.

But that wasn't enough to impress the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, comprising of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The Player of the Month award instead went to Newport County striker Dom Telford.

The 24-year-old contributed an assist and eight goals, including a clever shot on the swivel and a brilliant solo run against Carlisle United, as well as a hat-trick against Stevenage.