Crawley Town students score on NCS

For the last few weeks, Crawley Town Community Foundation’s BTEC students have been taking part in their National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

For this programme the students take part in 3 phases, these include the Adventure Phase, Discovery Phase, Social Action Phase. Each taking them through different fun activities and life skills.

During their first week, or ‘Adventure week’, they travelled to the Isle of Wight, where they took part in a variety of exciting activities including Coasteering, Giant Paddle Boarding and Kayaking. Allowing the students to build up their communication, confidence and teamwork skills, setting them up nicely to play in their team for the rest of the season.

SEE ALSO NCS scheme another great success | Crawley Town Community Foundation: Join the NCS team this autumn

In the second week, or ‘Discovery Week’ of the NCS programme, the boys took part in a variety of workshops at the Crawley Town FC Stadium. These workshops covered some great topics such as sports nutrition, sports psychology and football conditioning. This allowed them to prepare for their BTEC course ahead and develop skills and knowledge that they can take into their future careers.

Tooldogs also ran a full day workshop to provide the young people with some crucial communication skills and also spent the afternoon running their own Plastering company – teaching them transferable skulls of communication, management, strategy and teamwork (find more at tooldog.co.uk).

Last week saw NCS, kicked off ‘Phase 3’ of the BTEC students programme on Saturday 29th of September at the Crawley Town v Yeovil Town home fixture. This phase being the “Social Action Phase”.

For the last few weeks, Crawley Town Community Foundations BTEC students have been taking part in their National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

The team chose to support Macmillan Cancer Support as some of the students have friends and family affected by cancer and wanted to tie in their events with the national MacMillan coffee mornings that took place on Friday 28thSeptember, including the CTSA (Crawley Town Supporters Alliance) coffee morning held in Redz Bar.

Elinor Adie, NCS Co-ordinator said this about the Social Action Phase: “It was great to see this year’s BTEC students getting stuck into social action – they did really well with the games on the ballcourt and had loads of young fans involved, including Coach Rob’s son! Even better that the lads held their event on a day where Crawley won so emphatically and great to see that we have helped add some more funds to the already fantastic amount raised by CTSA.”

The students stood outside the stadium before the match, collecting donations from home and away fans, as well as running a penalty shootout and crossbar challenge on the ballcourt by Redz Bar for the younger fans.

The young people also reminded match-goers that there was still cake available from the CTSA coffee morning in Redz bar and continued to fundraise in the stands and executive suite over half time. Over the course of the day the students were successful in raising £94.98. Ellie Smith, NCS Co-ordinator said this about the BTEC programme: “It was great to work with this year’s BTEC students over the last few weeks, and they managed to run a successful social action project. They chose the cause Macmillan, which some of them were personally affected by, and managed to raise a good amount for the charity to add to the funds raised by the coffee morning held at Redz. Well done boys!”

If you’re interested in participating in an NCS Programme, the NCS Team at Crawley Town Community Foundation are running an Autumn programme for other young people in the area during the October half term, commencing October 20.

This is for anyone aged 15-17 who may have missed out on our longer 4-week summer programmes, who wants to take part in an exciting programme over the half-term, or wants a fun addition to their CV. It’s a great opportunity to meet some new people and learn some new skills. What’s stopping you from joining this exciting programme?

For more information go to ncsyes.co.uk, email ncs@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410 000 opt.4