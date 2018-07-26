Crawley Town to use Worth School as their new training base

Crawley Town have agreed to use facilities at Worth School for their training base next season.

The players have been using the Cowdray pitches at the school for their pre-season training.

Operations director Kelly Derham said: “We’re very pleased that Worth School for making the Cowdray Fields available to us for our training needs.

“It’s a big area that Harry Kewell and the coaching staff are able to utilise.

“It’s quiet and in a lovely rural setting and, despite the heatwave, the pitches are in good condition.

“I would like to thank Alan Johnson and Emma Hickmott at Worth for their work in bringing this project together.

“We have been in discussions with them since the start of the year and I hope this is the start of a long and rewarding partnership with the school.”

Worth Abbey commercial manager Alan Johnson said: “We are delighted to enter this partnership and we welcome Harry Kewell and his Crawley Town team to Worth.

“It is a great reflection on the facilities at Worth that a professional football club such as Crawley Town have chosen to train here.”