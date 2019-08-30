Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town preview: Reds hope to exploit Robins poor away form

Following up from games against Leyton Orient and Norwich City, the Reds face their third home game of the league season against Cheltenham Town.

Last week’s win at the O’s showed great spirit from the players as the Reds managed to fight their way back into the game and dig deep to pick up the three points.

Crawley were backed by more than 400 supporters, who were heard all around the stadium for 90 minutes, creating a brilliant atmosphere.

It was certainly a brilliant day for everyone that travelled and the players showed their appreciation at the end, coming over to celebrate the victory with the fans. The Reds will look to push on from that result, and claim victory again at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Cheltenham have started off the season well, despite losing on the opening day to Leyton Orient. Since then they haven’t lost, with wins against Scunthorpe (4-1) and Carlisle (2-0) and draws against Morecambe (0-0) and Swindon (2-2).

It’s Cheltenham’s home form that has been very impressive as they remain unbeaten there all season. Away from home the Robins aren’t so successful as they are still in search of their first away win of the campaign.

They’re also looking for their first goal on their travels this season with a 0-0 draw with Morecambe and a 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient being their results on the road this season.

In contrast, Crawley have scored in every game this season and are proving to be very exciting to watch, with goals in every game they’ve played in you can expect it to be an exciting game to watch. Hopefully Crawley can put in another good performance, claim all three points and put themselves as high up the table as possible.

