Crawley Town v Crewe Alexandra: Four changes for Reds

Gabriele Cioffi has made four changes from the side who drew 2-2 at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Josh Doherty, Josh Payne, who skippers the side, Ollie Palmer and Ashley Nathaniel-George replace Josh Dacres-Cogley, Reece Grego-Cox , Dannie Bulman and Nathan Ferguson in the side.

Crewe made one change to the side who beat Walsall. Nicky Hunt comes in for the suspended Olly Lancashire.

Like Crawley Town, Crewe lost the first game of the season. But David Artell's side have beaten Walsall and Oldham since and currently sit in sixth.

Crawley Town v Crewe Alexandra preview: Tricky home game ahead for Reds