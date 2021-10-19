Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Sutton ended their unbeaten home start and they face another tough test with Exeter only losing one league game so far this season.

The Grecians are draw specialists, with eight draws from their opening 12 league games, including four draws in their last four league games.

Matt Jay and Sam Nombe have caught the eye so far this season with 11 league goals between them

Matt Jay and Sam Nombe have caught the eye so far this season with 11 league goals between them. They also share all of Exeter’s last five league goals between them.

The duo’s impressive scoring record has been cancelled out however with Exeter conceding two in their last three league games, making each of them 2-2 draws. If they can turn these draws into wins then the Grecians will certainly be challenging for the title at the end of the season.

As a result of them not picking up these victories the sides come into Tuesday’s contest level on points with Exeter in 9th and Crawley in 12th.

Crawley will be looking to leapfrog their opponents though after Saturday’s disappointing defeat. Tom Nichols’ penalty miss came back to haunt the Red Devils as they were defeated by an 84th minute goal from Isaac Olaofe.

It certainly wasn’t one of Crawley’s better displays of the season and they’ll be looking to get a performance more like the one they have been putting in prior to the clash with Sutton.