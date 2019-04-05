Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers preview: Can Reds halt the gentle slide down the table?

Following another hugely disappointing result last week at Morecambe, Crawley Town's first of six remaining big games begin at home to Forest Green Rovers.

Another loss at Morecambe was extremely disappointing, especially as it was against a fellow struggling team. This week the Reds face Forest Green who are at the complete opposite side of the table and are pushing to secure a play-off position, currently sitting sixth in League Two.

Reece Brown is Forest Green's top scorer this season

Forest Green were defeated last week at home to fellow promotion chasers MK Dons, but it was a very tight encounter with MK Dons scoring the winner in the 87th minute. It was a harsh defeat for Forest Green but they’ll be looking to put that right at The People’s Pension Stadium and continue there charge to securing a play off place.

Their danger man will be Christian Doidge as he has nine goals this season, despite spending time at Championship side Bolton Wanderers. Reece Brown is their top scorer with 10 league goals, he’s also provided 11 league assists, the second highest in League Two.

Forest Green have been very good on their travels this season, picking up 35 points away from home, the second highest amount in the division, only Lincoln City managing more. They also have one of the meanest defences in the league with only Lincoln and Mansfield conceding less goals all season. This will certainly be one of Reds’ toughest games of the season and will have to be alert of the dangers that Forest Green have.

Crawley will certainly have to improve in order to pick up points, as they struggled to create any sort of clear cut opportunities at Morecambe. The Reds lacked end product as they couldn’t find a final pass to create any sort of goal scoring opportunity.

Reece Grego-Cox came closest with his sublime effort hitting the crossbar but other than that there wasn’t much that threatened the Morecambe keeper.

This will have to improve in order to start picking up points especially against a side that have a defence as strong as Forest Green’s. Improvements are needed all over the pitch from Crawley, if they want to secure safety as soon as possible.

The number of defeats is worrying and with no points being picked up the Reds are continuing a gentle slide down the table. Performances will go out the window at this stage of the season and points on the board will be all that matters in order to keep Crawley safe from relegation.