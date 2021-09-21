Crawley Town v Harrogate Town LIVE: Reds starting line-up unchanged for third consecutive game, new signing Marshall makes bench
Crawley Town take on Harrogate Town tonight (Tuesday) as they look to continue their climb up the League Two table.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:40 pm
Two wins in two games has seen John Yems side rise up to 14th and a win against the Sulphurites could see them move to a play-off position.
Youi can keep up with our live blog below - the page will tell you when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 19:51
- Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
- Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
Harrogate take the lead through Luke Armstrong. Two minutes gone. Tame goal
And it is a lovely warm night!
Nice to see you Reece
Player of the Month for August
Harrogate Town line-up
Crawley Town line-up
Key trio out
