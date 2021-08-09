Crawley Town v Harrogate Town postponed

The People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Southern News & Pictures

Harrogate Town has recently received a number of positive Covid-19 results and has therefore had their next three EFL games postponed.

Any tickets purchased for this fixture will carry over to the new date, which will be confirmed in due course.

The EFL has issued the following statement:

Harrogate Town’s next three fixtures will not take place as scheduled due to positive cases of Covid-19 being identified within the club’s squad.

It means a number of individuals are unable to play or train due to either a positive test or the requirement to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.

The games affected are:

August 10 – Harrogate Town v Rochdale – Carabao Cup round one

August 14 – Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

August 17 – Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town