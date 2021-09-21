Action from last season's clash between Crawley Town and Harrogate Town. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

With this game being the only one in League Two on Tuesday both teams have a good chance of moving up in the table.

Harrogate, who currently sit third, can move up to second, just two points below league leaders Forest Green, with a win tonight.

A win for Crawley on the other hand would see them jump from 14th to seventh and occupy the final play-off place.

The Red Devils have started to get going this season, with back-to-back victories against Carlisle United and Colchester United.

Will Ferry and Joel Lynch have been particularly impressive for Crawley, with Ferry grabbing an assist in the last two games. He looks very dangerous while running at the opposition defence.

The Reds have also looked solid defensively and got a well deserved clean sheet at the weekend. Lynch and Tom Dallison have looked very strong in the two games they have been paired together, and provide Crawley with a solid backbone.

But Crawley will have a tough test against a good Harrogate attack, who failed to score for the first time this season in their defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

The defeat also saw Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond sent off, meaning he will be unavailable for the game at The People’s Pension Stadium.

However, in Jack Muldoon they have a striker who can score plenty of goals. The striker has three goals and one assist to his name so far this campaign and has been an excellent servant to Harrogate with 51 goals in 153 games.

His strike partner Luke Armstrong will also be a big threat for Crawley. He has been on fire since his arrival in the summer. He’s managed to bag five goals and two assists in the opening seven games.