Crawley Town v Haywards Heath Town: Line-ups for the Senior Cup clash

Crawley Town host Bostik South East side Haywards Heath Town at the Broadfield Stadium in the Sussex Senior Cup tonight.

The League Two side have been losing finalists in the last two years of the competition but have won it four times, the last being in 2005.

Haywards Heath Town have won it twice, in 1942 and 1958 but their manager Shaun Saunders led Peacehaven and Telscombe to the title in 2014.

Gabriele Cioffi makes 11 changes to the side who lost 4-0 to MK Dons on Saturday. New names Germain Dua and Morgan Bruce-de-Rouche are in the strting line-up. He also only names three substitutes.

Byron Napper makes a return to the Broadfield Stadium.

CRAWLEY TOWN: Mersin (GK), Doherty, McNerney, Grego-Cox, Poleon, Dua (U23), Sesay, Bulman, Bruce-de-Rouche (U23), Galach, Allarkahia. SUBS: Trialist, Maguire, Camara.

HAYWARDS HEATH TOWN: Ender, Rowe, Napper, Akehurst, Cooper, Spinks, Miller, Louis, Dalhouse, Saunders, Laing. SUBS: Finney Janneh Foella

