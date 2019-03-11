Crawley Town v Mansfield Town preview: Can Reds stop high-flying Stags?

Quick fire games have Crawley Town at home once again as they host high flying Mansfield Town.

Following hosting Grimsby on Saturday it is another tough game against a good side.

Ollie Palmer celebrates one of his two goals against Grimsby Town

The reverse game of this fixture was only two months ago as a late goal condemned the Reds to a 1-0 defeat.

The danger man from that game Tyler Walker will not be involved in the game against the Reds as he received a straight red card against Forest Green Rovers and is serving the last of a three-game suspension.

Former Reds player Nicky Ajose could be starting for Mansfield tonight, replacing the prolific Walker.

Mansfield will be pushing for an automatic promotion place as the top four are very closely grouped, and they will all be looking for a promotion place, despite the 2-1 defeat to Port Vale at the weekend.

The Stags have narrowly missed out on the play-offs the last two seasons and this year they will be looking to secure promotion to league one, either from automatic promotion, or the play-offs. They’re in a healthy position to go up but Reds will look to stop this by taking points from them in tonight’s game.

There have been some decent individual performances in recent weeks but a couple of moments where the side have been caught out and lost concentration, leading to goals that are poor to concede.

If Reds can establish a regular goal scorer and cut out some silly mistakes, then the results will start coming but until that happens points will be very difficult to gain.

The home form has also turned poor for the Reds, before Saturday following the 2-1 win against Grimsby Town.

A brace from Ollie Palmer ended his goal drought but a fine performance from the Reds after going 1-0 down meant there could have been more goals. A repeat of that performance will give the Reds a good chance of clinching some points against a high flying side.