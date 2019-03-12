Crawley Town v Mansfield Town: previous meetings

Tonight will see Crawley Town go up against high-flying Mansfield at the Peoples Pension Stadium.

These teams have played each other seven times since Crawley entered the Football League, all seven of these happening since 2015.

The first game will be a game the Crawley fans will not want to remember as they were dominated in a massive 4-0 defeat.

Two goals on either side of half-time by Nathan Thomas and Mitch Rose was quickly followed by a red card for Crawley midfielder Gwion Edwards, before two goals in the space of a minute by Matt Green and Craig Westcarr settled the game.

The second game took place in January 2016 and was another win for Mansfield, but this one was a tighter affair. Chris Beardsley got the only goal in a 1-0 win for The Stags, which also included a last-minute red card for Mansfield’s Matt Green.

Later that same year Crawley lost again, this time the score was 3-1.

Three goals in 10 second half minutes, including two for Chris Clements sealed the points, a Rhys Bennett own-goal with eight minutes to go gave Crawley hope but it turned out just to be a consolation.

It took Crawley till their fourth game against Mansfield to get their first point against the Stags. Matt Harrold was in caretaker charge for the match, which took place on the final day of the 2016/2017 season.

Mansfield went two goals up inside the first 25 minutes through Danny Rose and Ben Whiteman before Crawley fought back.

A goal by Dean Cox in the 34th minute gave The Reds hope going into the second half and then a Jordan Roberts goal was enough to secure Crawley’s first points against Mansfield.

This was followed by Crawley’s first win against Mansfield in the fifth game between the pair.

Two goals in the second half by Joe McNerney and Ibrahim Meite sealed their first and to date only win against The Stags.

The Sixth game was another game that was played on the last game of the season and it was yet another draw. An early goal by Karlan Grant was cancelled out with 25 minutes to go by Kane Hemmings.

The most recent game between the two sides took place in January 2019, with Mansfield coming away with the 1-0 victory. A late winner, with two minutes to go through Tyler Walker, moved Mansfield up to third in the League Two table.