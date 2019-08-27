Crawley Town v Norwich City: Palmer in for Reds, Norwich City make ELEVEN changes to starting line-up

Crawley Town made three changes from the side who beat Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Keeper Michael Luyambula, goal hero Ollie Palmer and David Sesay come in for Glenn Morris, Ashley Nadesan and Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Norwich have made 11 changes to the starting line-up who lost 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday.

Crawley enjoyed a 3-2 win at Walsall in the previous round - their first cup win in five years. This is Norwich's first game in this year's competition..

Crawley: Luyambula, Doherty, Dallison, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Ferguson, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Bulman, Camara, Lubala. Subs. Morris, Morais, Francomb, Galach, Nathaniel-George, Young, Nadesan.

Norwich: Fahrmann, Byram, Zimmerman, Roberts, Vrancic, Klose, Heise, McLean, Amadou, Srbeny, Midah. Subs: Krul, Aaarons, Godfrey, Leitner, Lewis, Buendia, Stiepermenn.